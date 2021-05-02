In addition to selecting members of the district Board of Trustees, McKinney ISD voters were asked to cast their vote on four ballot items that would impact the district.
The items included a one-time Attendance Credit Election that asked voters to authorize the board to purchase attendance credit from the state with local tax revenues. The measure passed with 76.89% (14,594) of the votes.
The second measure was a voter-approval tax rate election. Voters approved ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.5064 per $100 valuation in the district for the current year. The rate will cause an increase of 1.95% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district, meaning an additional $3,473,709.
Had the item not passed, the district would have had to cut an additional $3.1 million in funds for the next school year, which could have meant teacher and staff cuts, an increase in class sizes and reductions in district programs such as art, athletics, literacy and fine arts, a McKinney ISD press release stated. The item passed with 65.47% (12,482) of the votes.
The third ballot item asked voters to approve a $245 million bond for school facilities and purchases of land and buses.
According to a district press release, most of the bond funds will go to 10 schools across the district for significant updates or extensions: McKinney Boyd High School, Scott Johnson Middle School, Evans Middle School, Webb Elementary, Slaughter Elementary, Finch Elementary, Burks Elementary, Bennett Elementary, Minshew Elementary and Wilmeth Elementary.
The bond would also include a virtual reality lab, a STEM expansion, a Career and Technical Education expansion as well as a fine arts expansion at McKinney Boyd High School, the press release stated. The bond also included an expansion of Scott Johnson Middle School and a new elementary school.
The item passed with 63.3% (12,163) of the votes.
The final item had voters approve a $30 million bond for technology, a measure that a McKinney ISD press release said would “ensure that McKinney ISD can continue its student laptop initiative, which provides a computer for every child in the district as well as classroom computers and computers for STEM and CTE programs.”
The measure passed with 62.68% (12,032) of the votes.
