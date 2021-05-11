Face coverings will be optional for McKinney ISD beginning May 24, Superintendent Rick McDaniel announced Monday.
“I am encouraged by the reduction in COVID-19 cases in our community and our district, and we thank the MISD Health Services Department and the McKinney Fire Department for their tireless efforts to provide vaccinations to the McKinney community and to our staff,” McDaniel said in a letter to parents.
As a result, face coverings will be optional in campuses and facilities, and the district will be returning at full capacity when it comes to in-person learning in August. That means the district will not be offering a virtual option for students next year, McDaniel said. That comes with a caveat that decisions from the Texas Education Agency could change those plans.
“McKinney ISD believes strongly in face-to-face instruction between students and teachers,” McDaniel stated.
MISD will keep an eye on trends, McDaniel said, and if the district needs to adjust, it will.
McDaniel maintained that masks are recommended but not required for those who attend the district’s graduation ceremonies, which are slated for May 21 at the Allen Event Center. Ceremonies will also be livestreamed, McDaniel stated.
“We also look forward to welcoming parents and volunteers back to our campuses this fall,” McDaniel stated. “Thank you for your patience this year and willingness to help us maintain procedures established to keep students and staff as safe as possible.”
McKinney ISD’s choice to do away with a virtual learning option next year comes in stride with what nearby Allen ISD has announced. The district has also said it will not offer virtual learning next school year.
Meanwhile, Plano ISD has floated the possibility of a “possible virtual option” for those who want it, and Frisco ISD has announced the launch of a permanent full-time virtual school that would serve Frisco ISD students beginning in the next school year.
