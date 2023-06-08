McKinney Water Tower file
Audrey Henvey / McKinney Courier-Gazette / Star Local Media

The McKinney Housing Finance Corporation is looking ahead to bringing a new affordable housing development to 2656 Virginia Parkway as part of a partnership with Palladium USA International.

The project will comprise Class A housing for families, working professionals and seniors, according to a presentation given to the McKinney City Council on June 6. All units will be rent-restricted at 60% area median income.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments