airport 1.png (copy)

Renderings show the potential for a commercial terminal at McKinney National Airport 

 Provided by McKinney Chamber of Commerce / Courtesy of Garver

McKinney is looking ahead to next steps as it considers the future of the McKinney National Airport.

On Nov. 9, a 37-person bond committee met for the final time as part of a process to examine the potential for the future of the TKI, the McKinney National Airport.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments