McKinney is looking ahead to next steps as it considers the future of the McKinney National Airport.
On Nov. 9, a 37-person bond committee met for the final time as part of a process to examine the potential for the future of the TKI, the McKinney National Airport.
Discussions surrounding the facility’s future have included talks about bringing commercial air service to the airport. The idea of bringing commercial service to TKI have been part of the airport master plan since 2012.
On Friday, Assistant City Manager Barry Shelton said plans are now to meet with representatives from the bond committee around Dec. 1 to finalize plans moving forward.
Should the committee recommend an election, the Mckinney City Council would have to call an election at the very latest by mid-February in order for the item to land on the May 2023 ballot.
“We anticipate probably the first or second meeting in January going in front of the city council with a recommendation from the bond committee,” Shelton said.
Shelton said a positive bond recommendation is anticipated.
The move towards next steps comes after the committee met for three meetings starting in October.
“We had a lot of education to do with the bond committee on how airports operate, how funding works at commercial airports and things like the city’s debt capacity and our ability to fund something like this bond,” Shelton said. “So we spent a lot of the time walking through kind of the airport 101, and then we talked about things like the environment assessment that is underway, the airline outreach that’s underway, and the process we’ve gone through to date to understand the viability of the commercial service terminal. So getting them up to speed was a huge part of the bond committee meeting.”
The committee was organized into five subcommittees: Business and Industry; Community Stakeholders; Development & Infrastructure; Finance; and Government and Regional. The Government and Regional subcommittee included elected representatives from nearby cities including Frisco, Plano, Allen, Melissa and Anna.
“Mckinney is looking to build the commercial terminal, but it’s going to have a regional impact,” Shelton said. “It’s going to have a regional economic impact, but it’s also going to have an impact in terms of impact on the communities themselves: everything from noise to traffic to environmental concerns, and we wanted to make sure we were informing all of our neighboring communities throughout the process.”
The committee meetings were open to the public. Looking ahead, there will be more opportunities for public input, Shelton said. That includes an opportunity to provide input as part of the process for developing an environmental assessment that is in the midst of being drafted.
“We anticipate having workshop discussions with both our council and potentially other city councils,” Shelton added. “We want people to know what is ongoing or what is being proposed so that we can receive that feedback. So public participation is planned throughout the design process, and ultimately if the bond committee makes a positive recommendation to go forward with the bond election, there’s going to be a lot of outreach to the community just to make sure that people are informed what the election’s about, what we’re trying to do.”
However, he added, the city staff will not be able to advocate for or against any bond item. The city will only be able to provide information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.