The Collin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Lyle Schoen, a McKinney resident, for possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Collin County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lee McMillian conducted an investigation on a peer-to-peer file sharing network Oct. 7, according to an arrest report from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. McMillian began an investigation for an IP address that was identified as being associated with a file that was “of investigative interest to child pornography investigations.”
During the investigation, McMillian received indication that the device connected to the IP address was actively downloading and sharing the file while the investigator was connected to it.
McMillian later confirmed that the IP address was linked to Schoen’s residence. Judge Piper McCraw of the 469th District Court signed a search warrant for Schoen’s residence that was carried out on Wednesday.
A forensics search conducted on a computer found in the residence revealed a hard drive with a “significant amount” of child pornography, the arrest report states. The report also states that Schoen admitted during the search to downloading child pornography.
Possession of child pornography is a third degree felony and possession with intent to promote child pornography as a second degree felony.
According to the Texas Penal Code, a third degree felony is punishable by no more than 10 years and no less than two years of jail time and by a fine of no more than $10,000. A second degree felony is punishable by no more than 20 years and no less than two years of jail time and a fine of no more than $10,000.
Schoen's bond for possession of child pornography has been set at $50,000, and his bond for possession with intent to promote child pornography has been set at $100,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.