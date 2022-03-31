A McKinney man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assault of a child on Monday.
The man, 35-year-old James Robert Hill, received this sentence after his attorney brokered a plea deal whose terms included lifetime registration in the National Sex Offender registry and a dismissal of a continuous trafficking of persons charge. The sexual assault charge was filed under “sexual assault bigamy,” which carries a maximum 99 year sentence.
In a Wednesday press release, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office said Hill sexually abused the victim, a child he knew, “through the next year.” The indictment indicated that the abuse happened as early as Nov. 25, 2020.
He was arrested on Dec. 9, 2020 and released on a $100,000 bond five days later.
After posting bond, authorities say Hill “escalated the abuse” and continued sexually assaulting the same victim.
“Hill and child [sic] were later found at his apartment, where investigators observed that he had attempted to end the child’s life,” the DA’s press release said. “Hill was again arrested and additional charges were added for the abuse that occurred after posting bond.”
A warrant was issued for Hill’s arrest on May 13, 2021. Three days later, he was booked in the Collin County Jail for continuous trafficking of persons, sexual assault bigamy and interfering with child custody.
“I am very relieved for all parties involved that it was a plea and not a trial,” said Hill’s attorney, Katheryn Haywood, on Thursday. “This one didn’t have a happy outcome, and I think a trial would have reopened a lot of wounds.”
Haywood said prosecutors tried to get a “double life” sentence for Hill, but ultimately decided to settle on the terms of the plea deal for the victim’s sake.
“I think the state recognized – rightly so – that it might cause [the victim] more pain and [do] more harm than good to have to testify,” Haywood said. “In the end, [my client] chose to plead for that reason only: because he did not want [the victim] to have to testify, and so I give him props, too.”
The victim gave a victim impact statement after Monday’s plea conference, Haywood said.
