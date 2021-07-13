Luis Talabera, 38, of McKinney, was sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child District Attorney Greg Willis announced.
“What this predator did is sickening," Willis said after sentencing. "He’ll now pay for it for half a century without parole. But only because of this brave child and trusted principal."
Talabera had ongoing access to the child. He sexually abused the victim over the course of eight years until the child was 12 years old. Talabera told the child to keep the abuse a secret. Eventually, the child told a principal at school and the abuse was reported to the McKinney Police Department and CPS.
McKinney Police Department Detective John Cook investigated the case. The child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, where the child disclosed details about the ongoing abuse.
Judge Rayburn Nall presided over the case. The jury found Talabera guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child. The court assessed punishment at 50 years in prison. By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility for parole.
Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Carrie Thomas and Ashleigh Woodall prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Gregory Bowers and Kim Voigt-Eanes, Victim Assistance Coordinators Casey Hendrix and Rebecca Royer, and Legal Secretary Ramnpreet Kaur.
