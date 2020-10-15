Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that 37-year-old Michael Villasana of McKinney was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of Aggravated Assault Public Servant.
“Villasana had the chance to change his life by following his conditions of parole, but instead threatened the lives of officers and civilians; I commend these officers for displaying remarkable calm and professionalism throughout an intense and dangerous situation,” Willis said after sentencing.
On October 14, 2019, McKinney Police Officers Asher Richardson, Candice King, and Terry French responded to a domestic violence call in east McKinney. Once there, police learned Villasana was inside the house. A witness heard Villasana hitting his girlfriend, so the officers tried to get Villasana out of the house. After 15 minutes of refusing, Villasana finally came out into the front yard, yelling and cursing at officers.
Villasana then went back inside the house and returned with a knife. Villasana ignored officer commands and started walking through the yard and out into the street where King was standing behind a parked car. As Villasana came around the end of the car, King, with her gun pointed at Villasana, continued to give commands to drop the knife. Villasana made slashing motions with the knife as he shouted at the officer, “I’m going to kill you!”
Villasana returned to the yard but then threw the knife towards and over the heads of the officers and civilians in the street. As Villasana turned towards French, Officer Daniel Rogers, who had just arrived on scene with a less lethal shotgun, shot Villasana with three bean bag rounds. Officers then took Villasana into custody. During transport to the jail, Villasana again threatened one of the officers, yelling “When I come home, I’m going to kill you and your family!”
Judge Andrea Thompson presided over the jury trial. After hearing evidence of a prolonged and serious criminal history, Thompson assessed punishment at 40 years in prison. Punishment evidence included Villasana’s three previous prison stints, which enhanced his punishment range to a minimum of 25 years, and 10+ prior convictions. He had been on parole for a federal gun charge at the time of this offense, and his criminal history included multiple burglary of a habitation convictions.
Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Ashlyn Scott and Peter Ganyard prosecuted the case, aided by District Attorney Investigator Michael Coleman.
