A bond item for a proposed commercial service terminal at the McKinney National Airport failed to gain voter support during the May 6 election. 

The future of the McKinney airport will not include a proposed commercial service terminal funded by general obligation bonds, voters decided on May 6.

A bond item that would have authorized $200 million in general obligation bonds for constructing a commercial terminal at the McKinney National Airport received 58.69% (12,822) votes of "against," according to unofficial Collin County numbers.

