The future of the McKinney airport will not include a proposed commercial service terminal funded by general obligation bonds, voters decided on May 6.
A bond item that would have authorized $200 million in general obligation bonds for constructing a commercial terminal at the McKinney National Airport received 58.69% (12,822) votes of "against," according to unofficial Collin County numbers.
The result comes at the end of a lengthy road for McKinney—public discussions about the proposed bond project began in September and ran through the early part of 2023. Plot points included the meeting of a bond committee as well as public discussions about financial outlook and environmental impact.
The idea of bringing commercial service to McKinney’s airport has been part of the airport master plan since 2012, according to multiple city presentations. “Due diligence” on such a project began in 2019 “as a result of unsolicited interest from airlines and developers,” according to a previous presentation from Airport Director Ken Carley and reported earlier by the McKinney Courier-Gazette.
The election was called at a February city council meeting. At that same meeting, three residents came before council asking that councilmembers vote not to put the bond election on the ballot, citing a myriad of concerns including the unstable future of the airline industry, whether there was truly a need for a third commercial airport in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex and an uncertainty on the data provided to residents on the matter.
“The bond election was a question put forth to the voters: did they consent to issuing $200 million in general obligation bonds and the city leveraging their bonding capacity for that purpose, and the answer was no,” McKinney Mayor George Fuller said in a Thursday, May 11 interview. “So we will now look at other options on how we move forward.”
Those options include looking at pursuing passenger service through private development, as well as not pursuing the development, Fuller said.
“We’re just going to look at all options for the future development of the airport,” he said.
A $50 million bond item focused on the airport also failed in 2015.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
