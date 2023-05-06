A bond item centered around the McKinney National Airport appears to have failed, according to unofficial election results shared by Collin County. 

A bond item that would have authorized $200 million in general obligation bonds for constructing a commercial terminal at the McKinney National Airport received 58.69% (12,822) votes of "against," according to Collin County numbers. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

