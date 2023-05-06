A bond item centered around the McKinney National Airport appears to have failed, according to unofficial election results shared by Collin County.
A bond item that would have authorized $200 million in general obligation bonds for constructing a commercial terminal at the McKinney National Airport received 58.69% (12,822) votes of "against," according to Collin County numbers.
Numbers are with all precincts reporting. Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
Here is how other McKinney election results stand:
McKinney City Council
Unofficial voting totals shared by Collin County show that Michael Jones led in the race for McKinney's At Large 2 City Council spot. Jones garnered 50.79% of the votes, or 9,785 votes. Opponent Tom Meredith received 44.87% (8,646) of the votes and opponent Taiwo Ajunwon garnered 4.34% (836) of the votes.
Patrick Cloutier secured a win as McKinney's next District 2 City Council member after winning 75.72% of the votes (2,498) compared to the 24.28% (801) won by opponent Michael Silva.
The city of McKinney has said that provisional ballots will be counted, and final results will be certified next week.
McKinney ISD Board of Trustees
Voting results a win for Place 4 incumbent Amy Dankel, who garnered 55.74% (2,472) of the votes ahead of opponent Brittany Hendrickson, who gained 44.26% (1,963) of the votes.
Place 5 incumbent Lynn Sperry also saw a win with 59.55% of the votes (1,631) ahead of challenger Rachel Elliott, who garnered 40.45% (1,108) of the votes.
Place 6 incumbent Stephanie O'Dell also saw a win with 55.95% (9,494) of the votes. Challenger Jim Westerheid garnered 32.14% (5,453) of the votes, followed by additional opponent Serena Ashcroft with 11.92% (2,022) of the votes.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
