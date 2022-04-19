A trio of museums in McKinney’s downtown cultural district is looking to keep local history alive in a multi-dimensional way.
Chestnut Square Heritage Village, the Heard-Craig Center for the Arts and the Collin County History Museum all have ties to local history in different ways. The three have joined forces through an Alliance Membership to give locals access to the variety of community insight each has to offer.
Jaymie Pedigo, director of Chestnut Square Heritage Village, said the alliance supports the work that all three museums do.
Since its inception in 1974, Chestnut Square has provided community access to some of the oldest remaining buildings in McKinney, giving visitors insight through tangible period artifacts, including architecture and furnishings, into how people lived in Collin County between 1854 and 1940. The village includes the oldest remaining house in McKinney.
Today, Pedigo said the goal of the village is mainly to preserve the area’s history through buildings, but also to engage the community. She uses the example of the village’s farmers markets: the event is historically inspired since that’s how people used to shop, but it also maintains relevance today as a way to gather community members. In addition, she said, the village hosts field trips and camps to inspire younger visitors.
Pedigo said experiencing the tangible aspects of history can be more memorable than reading about it.
“Anytime an asset becomes interactive, it’s more interesting and more memorable to people,” she said.
For Karen Zupanic, director of the Heard-Craig Center for the Arts, the alliance helps create a network of awareness for the three museums.
“We are thrilled to be partnered with the other two museums, just because it helps strengthen what goes on in the cultural district of downtown McKinney,” she said.
The Heard-Craig Center for the Arts includes programming that brings in traveling exhibits from the Smithsonian Institution as well as local exhibits. Programming also includes tea and conversations events that feature educational speakers, such as a representative of National Geographic. The center also hosts themed teas for children, such as an Alice in Wonderland-themed event.
The Collin County History Museum serves as an archival museum hosted in a federal building dated from 1911. The museum preserves documents and photographs and includes a gallery exhibit that changes every few years to tell a new story about Collin County history. The museum is currently hosting a “McKinney Then and Now” exhibit.
“I think the museum experience is important for everyone,” said Kristin Spalding, director of the Collin County History Museum. “This is why we have the mission to have free exhibits for everyone. I think that being able to experience the museum, it gives you perspective on how we grew as a county and as a city of McKinney.”
Spalding said the three venues included in the Heritage Alliance Membership program work together to promote the idea of preservation and learning about local history.
“We are looking for new and better ways all the time that we can give the community a way to experience history,” Spalding said. “While we have things in common, we also have differences, and we’re trying to allow people to experience them all.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
