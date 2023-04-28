McKinney has named a new fire chief, the city announced Friday.
Interim Fire Chief Paul Dow will serve as the city's next fire chief and will be sworn in on Tuesday, May 2.
Down joined the fire department in 2022 as assistant fire chief after consulting the city to develop a Fire Officer Training Program, the city stated in a press release. He has over 27 years of fire service experience.
“McKinney is fortunate to have the reputation that attracted top national talent for this position,” City Manager Paul Grimes stated in a press release. “We are confident that Chief Dow’s wealth of experience, wisdom, and vision will help our Fire Department thrive under his leadership.”
According to the press release, Dow served as the Fire Chief for the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico, from 2018 to 2021. In addition to his leadership roles, he worked as an instructor at Collin College in McKinney and Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque. Dow holds a bachelor's degree in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University and is a designated Chief Fire Officer from the Center for Public Safety Excellence.
"It is an honor to serve with the men and women of this outstanding fire department. We have a very bright future ahead of us," said Fire Chief Paul Dow.
The announcement comes after the city's January announcement that former Fire Chief Danny Kistner would be retiring after 11 years with the department. Dow was named interim fire chief in February.
