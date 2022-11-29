The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
"Appointing a leader for our Police Department is among the most critical decisions we make as a City, and we know that Chief Ellenburg is the right person for the job,” said Mayor George Fuller. “He understands our city and neighborhoods and is well respected by our officers and community members. We are confident he will continue to lead the department forward.”
Chief Ellenburg began his career in law enforcement in 1992 with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. He was hired by the McKinney Police Department in 1995, where he has risen through the ranks working in a wide variety of divisions, ultimately ascending to the Assistant Chief of Operations position in 2013.
“Chief Ellenburg has a thorough understanding and appreciation for our organization’s culture and values of respect, integrity, service and excellence. We know he will continue to embrace these during his tenure as Chief of Police and continue the department’s strong history of servant leadership,” said City Manager Paul Grimes.
Chief Ellenburg is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Executive Research Forum, and the Texas Police Chiefs Association. He has a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. He is also a graduate of the 264th session of the FBI National Academy and a 2022 graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police.
“I know the men and women of the McKinney Police Department well and know they are people you can count on. I’m honored and humbled to lead them forward. Our success is dependent on building strong internal and external relationships, which is something our people do well day in and day out,” said Chief Ellenburg. “Thank you to the City Manager, City Council, our department, and the citizens of McKinney for allowing me to serve in this new capacity.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
