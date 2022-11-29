McKinney police file

The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.

McKinney chief.png

Joe Ellenburg

"Appointing a leader for our Police Department is among the most critical decisions we make as a City, and we know that Chief Ellenburg is the right person for the job,” said Mayor George Fuller. “He understands our city and neighborhoods and is well respected by our officers and community members. We are confident he will continue to lead the department forward.”

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments