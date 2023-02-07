Voters will be going to the polls to vote on a $200 million general obligation bond item to help fund future development at the McKinney National Airport in relation to the construction of a new terminal to attract potential commercial airline service.

At the Tuesday, Feb. 7, McKinney City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously 6-0 to call for the bond election to be put on the May 6, 2023 ballot. 

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

