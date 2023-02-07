Voters will be going to the polls to vote on a $200 million general obligation bond item to help fund future development at the McKinney National Airport in relation to the construction of a new terminal to attract potential commercial airline service.
At the Tuesday, Feb. 7, McKinney City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously 6-0 to call for the bond election to be put on the May 6, 2023 ballot.
The idea of bringing commercial service to McKinney’s airport has been part of the airport master plan since 2012, according to multiple city presentations. “Due diligence” on such a project began in 2019 “as a result of unsolicited interest from airlines and developers,” according to a previous presentation from Airport Director Ken Carley and reported earlier by the McKinney Courier-Gazette. The city and airport have commissioned a series of studies to validate the market and demand for service, as well as to understand costs, economic impact and environmental impact.
During the public comment portion in Tuesday's council meeting, three residents came before council asking that councilmembers vote not to put the bond election on the ballot, citing a myriad of concerns including the unstable future of the airline industry, whether there was truly a need for a third commercial airport in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex and an uncertainty on the data provided to residents on the matter.
Prior to the council's vote, McKinney Mayor George Fuller said it is important for all citizens to know that this bond election is "a step, not the final step" in the diligence, analysis and preparation for commercial passenger airline service at McKinney National Airport (TKI).
"A lot of times we hear that if airlines were interested we would know," Fuller continued. "Again, we are unfortunately, as you know, under a non-disclosure agreement with all of the major airlines, so we cannot discuss in any shape or form the interest that has been conveyed. Interest, of course, doesn't mean that we have signed agreements that we feel are beneficial to the city, nor do the airlines feel they have agreements that are beneficial to them. That will come at a point when we have completed a number of other steps that have to happen before we can negotiate, before airlines will enter into negotiations with us."
Fuller added that assuming the bond election passes in the May 6 election it does not mean that the city will "go out and spend $200 million." Fuller also wanted the public to know there is not a process were the city can negotiate with potential airlines, nor would the airlines negotiate in public interest on coming to a commercial terminal that is not guaranteed to exist.
"What it means is that we have voter approval (sell bonds)," Fuller said. "There is a whole lot more to do before we are committed. There will be negotiations with airlines, other discussions with (Federal Aviation Administration), and environmental assessments."
On the topic of environmental assessments, it was stated that the the city will be holding two open houses prior to the May 6 election so citizens can view drafts of the environmental assessment study on the expansion of the McKinney National Airport. The city is also required to hold formal public hearings on the environmental study on the airport expansion prior to the election. The public hearings will provide citizens data on the noise contours, the traffic modeling and potential impact on water and air quality.
"Again, this bond election does not ensure if you are 'pro-airport' that the airport is going to be built, and if you are anti-airport, doesn't mean the airport is going to be built. It means that we have taken a step, in the many, many steps required to say 'I do' at the alter, to use the wedding analogy."
McKinney City Councilmember Patrick Cloutier reminded citizens the city of McKinney maintains a triple-A bond rating on its general obligation bonds. He said that in 2015 voters approved bonds for public service, and some of those bonds remained unissued because the city hasn't had the need for them due to its fiscally-sound operations.
Then he asked the question in his comments, "does this area merit, or demand, another commercial airport?"
"I come up with the answer, 'yes,'" Cloutier said. "It is not because when (SRT 121) was built out I could get to DFW (Airport) in 30 minutes and now it takes 45 minutes at the best, the reason is that there is growth in Melissa, Van Alstyne, Sherman and Greenville. There are a couple paths the city can go down. One of them is private money, and one of them is (bond election).
"(What the bond election) is (the city council) responsibly giving the voters the opportunity to participate in this and have a say… this is simply the city saying, is this something the voters have the appetite for the city to do. We get it, it is a single runaway airport. San Diego, it is a single runaway airport with 40 gates — this can work with a single runaway airport."
In September 2022, McKinney City Council members appointed a roughly 40-person committee to look at future capital projects that could be presented as part of a bond election in May 2023. The committee included regional and local representatives.
Financial estimates presented on Jan. 17 indicated that capital projects necessary for initial commercial service at the airport would total roughly $300.7 million. Estimates indicate $173.5 million of that would be for the four-gate terminal building. Other listed projects included infrastructure development, a terminal entrance and loop roadway, surface lots and more.
“As you can see, it’s a significant project. It’s a significant ticket item,” said Brian Loughmiller a member of the 40-person committee during a presentation on Jan. 17. “(...) But also, I think keep in mind that there are other sources of funds available for airport development, including reimbursement from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) on supported projects.”
Proposed sources of funding for the remaining $100.7 million of the expected cost included grants (from the federal, state and local level), potential funding from the McKinney Economic Development Corporation or Community Development Corporation, low interest Federal Transportation Loans or fund balances, according to Loughmiller’s presentation.
According to a presentation made earlier on the airport expansion, potential annual economic impact could equate to roughly 3,000 new regional jobs in the first year of operation.
A previously presented timeline indicates that the terminal could be open by 2026, with construction starting in 2024.
Audrey Henvey, reporter for the McKinney Courier-Gazette, contributed to this report.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.