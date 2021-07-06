McKinney National Airport was awarded a federal grant totaling $90,000 for drainage improvements, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020 as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which Senator Cornyn voted in favor of last December.
“As more Texans return to traveling, this critical funding could not have come at a better time,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I applaud this announcement and look forward to seeing this investment support travelers in McKinney.”
