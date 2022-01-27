The McKinney National Airport (TKI) has earned the designation as a Gateway Airport for TSA-approved Aircraft Operators. This designation allows the airport to serve as the last point of departure for corporations and private charters that need access to the highly-secured Washington, D.C. area.
Under the DCA Access Standard Security Program (DASSP), approved general aviation operators and passengers will be screened at McKinney National Airport and fly directly to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). Prior to this certification, companies within the Dallas area would either reposition their aircraft to other Gateway Airports within the state for screening or fly a major airline into the nation’s capital.
“We are excited to add this convenience to the range of services offered at McKinney National Airport as we continue to make investments focused on enhancing the corporate and business travel experience,” said Ken Carley, director of the McKinney National Airport.
The application process included paperwork, establishing a security program, training, and inspections by the TSA.
Vehicle rental and U.S. Customs are available on-site. The airport has a 78-foot air traffic control tower equipped with radar, radio, and voice switch technology. Additionally, a 7,002-by-150-foot runway (18/36) accommodates virtually all business aviation and many commercial aviation fleet aircraft.
