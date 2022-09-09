The McKinney City Council will take steps to appoint a bond committee that will review and recommend future capital projects that could be presented to McKinney voters next May. The focus of the bond program is anticipated to be on the development of the McKinney National Airport and the projects outlined in its master plan.
City Council has made maximizing the development potential of McKinney Nation Airport one of the six pillars of the City Council Goals and Strategies. City Council approved the airport’s long-term master plan in 2018. The goal of a master plan is to provide the framework needed to guide future airport development that will allow the airport to keep pace with aviation growth and demand cost effectively while also considering potential environmental and socioeconomic impacts.
McKinney City Council approves FY 23 budget
The McKinney City Council voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2023 budget of $652 million, resulting in a four-cent reduction in the city’s property tax rate. The budget, which includes $190 million in the general fund, lowers the city’s property tax rate from 0.497655 to 0.457485, which means property owners will pay $0.457485 for every $100 of assessed property value.
The budget also addresses staffing needs, with 50 additional city staff members approved to be added to the general fund next fiscal year. This includes 16 additional staff in the Police Department, 11 in the Fire Department, eight in Parks and Recreation, four in Development Services, and 11 will support various city departments.
“The adopted budget represents the efforts and input from citizens, the City Council, city staff, and other stakeholders,” City Manager Paul Grimes said. “McKinney continues to find ways to balance the demands for city services and capital project investments toward our future with the economic challenges that a high inflation environment brings to our taxpayers. There is no perfect answer, but we think this budget weighs that balance fairly."
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons who spray-painted racist graffiti at Stonebridge United Methodist Church on the morning of Aug. 28.
McKinney police first announced an investigation into the graffiti on Tuesday, Aug. 30, stating that graffiti had been discovered Sunday morning.
"It was also discovered that a Dumpster and two plants had been set on fire," the McKinney Police Department stated.
An earlier graffiti offense had been reported at the same church on July 17.
A spokesperson for the McKinney Police Department confirmed Wednesday that the offense is being considered a hate crime.
If you know who committed this felony offense, please contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477). You can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and you may remain anonymous.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
