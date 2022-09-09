McKinney water tower file.jpg

The McKinney City Council will take steps to appoint a bond committee that will review and recommend future capital projects that could be presented to McKinney voters next May. The focus of the bond program is anticipated to be on the development of the McKinney National Airport and the projects outlined in its master plan. 

City Council has made maximizing the development potential of McKinney Nation Airport one of the six pillars of the City Council Goals and Strategies. City Council approved the airport’s long-term master plan in 2018. The goal of a master plan is to provide the framework needed to guide future airport development that will allow the airport to keep pace with aviation growth and demand cost effectively while also considering potential environmental and socioeconomic impacts. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

