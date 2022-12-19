Each year, the McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) allocates a percentage of its annual budget for funding to support quality-of-life projects that will benefit the community and are eligible for funding in accordance with the Texas Local Government Code. Applications for Project Grants will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 30. Visit the MCDC website (mckinneycdc.org) for additional information regarding eligibility, guidelines and an application, or email President@mckinneycdc.org.
Holiday closures
McKinney City Hall, municipal courts, city administration offices, recreation centers and public libraries will be closed or operating with adjusted hours for the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. To view the full list of operating hours, visit mckinneytexas.org/1361/Holiday-Closures
Christmas tree recycling in McKinney: what to know
The city of McKinney can compost live Christmas trees, and Waste Connections will pick up at your home. Pick-up service not available for businesses or apartments.
Guidelines:
Remove lights and ornaments from the tree.
Trees with flocking are not compostable.
If trees have ornaments or lights, they will not be collected. They must be scheduled for bulky item pick-up.
Trees should not be bagged.
Place the tree next to your trash container on your regularly scheduled trash day. If you live in an apartment, see below for locations where you can drop off Christmas trees for recycling.
For questions about Christmas tree recycling, call Waste Connections at 469-452-8000.
Curbside Christmas tree collection and composting will be provided Dec. 26 - Jan 27.
McKinney provides locations where residents can drop off Christmas trees for recycling. Trees must be clean and free of decorations, lights and flocking. Look for signs at these locations:
Al Ruschhaupt Soccer Fields - Park View Ave. (north of soccer complex parking entrance)
Gabe Nesbitt Park - Hillsdale Dr. (south of the PSA McKinney facility and west of baseball fields)
Christmas tree collection and composting will be provided Dec. 26-Jan 27.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
