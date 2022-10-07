The city of McKinney has scheduled a groundbreaking for its forthcoming Municipal Complex.
The groundbreaking is slated for 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at 401 E. Virginia St. The event is a rain or shine event. Parking is limited. Shuttle services will be provided from the Chestnut Street parking garage.
The city of McKinney on Sept. 30 named the members of a bond committee that will review and recommend future capital projects that could be presented to McKinney voters next May.
Committee members were appointed by the McKinney City Council.
"The focus of the bond program is anticipated to be on the development of the McKinney National Airport and the projects outlined in its master plan," the city stated.
Members of the bond committee include:
Alex Camacho
Allen Mayor Ken Fulk
Anna Mayor Nate Pike
Betty Petkovsek
Bill Cox
Bob Botsford
Brian Hazlewood
Brian Loughmiller
Chantelle Kadalla
Chuck Branch
Collin County Judge Chris Hill
David Clarke
David Craig
David Johnson
Dick Thompson
Fairview Mayor Henry Lesner
Former Frisco Mayor Maher Maso
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney
Geralyn Kever
Jeff Place
John Prudich
Maria McKinzie
Marianne Radley
Mark Cope
Marlon Brown
Maurice Malvern
Melissa Mayor Jay Northcut
Plano Councilmember Rick Grady
Princeton Mayor Brianna Chacon
Roger Harris
Shawn Pratt
Stephanie South
Steve Wilson
Texas State Representative Jeff Leach
Thad Helsley
Tomorrow Shea
Tracie Frazier
City Council has made maximizing the development potential of McKinney National Airport one of the six pillars of the City Council Goals and Strategies. City Council approved the airport’s long-term master plan in 2018. The goal of a master plan is to provide the framework needed to guide future airport development that will allow the airport to keep pace with aviation growth and demand cost effectively while also considering potential environmental and socioeconomic impacts.
County hosts public test of voting machines
Collin County Election officials held a public test of voting machines – known as a logic and accuracy test – on Oct. 7.
Texas law requires public testing of the voting machines be done before and after every election to ensure the machines count votes accurately. The purpose of the logic and accuracy test is to ensure the voting systems are calibrated and count correctly for the upcoming mid-term election.
In addition to the required test on Oct. 7, the elections staff is also inviting the public to attend and perform a similar test of their own by casting ballots using the voting equipment, and verifying the accuracy of the voting system by comparing a hand count of the ballots cast against the vote totals counted on the voting equipment. Early voting runs Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 4. Election day is Nov. 8.
