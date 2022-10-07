The city of McKinney has scheduled a groundbreaking for its forthcoming Municipal Complex.

The groundbreaking is slated for 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at 401 E. Virginia St. The event is a rain or shine event. Parking is limited. Shuttle services will be provided from the Chestnut Street parking garage.

