Methodist McKinney Hospital (“MMH”), Methodist Allen Surgical Center (“MASC”) and Methodist Craig Ranch Surgical Center (“MCRSC”) recently provided notice of a data event.
"On July 5, 2022, we became aware of unusual activity on certain systems," the hospitals said in a joint statement. 'We promptly took steps to better ensure the integrity of the systems and begin an investigation with the assistance of a third-party company. To date the investigation confirmed that an unauthorized actor accessed certain systems containing MMH, MASC, and MCRSC data between May 20, 2022, and July 7, 2022, and copied certain files. Although the investigation is ongoing, as part of the response to this event, we are conducting a detailed review to determine what information was present in the relevant systems at the time of the unauthorized access and to whom those records relate. We are notifying individuals as it identifies information, and this process is ongoing."
According to the joint statement, an investigation determined that information in the systems included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, medical history information, medical diagnosis information, treatment information, medical record number and health insurance information.
"Information security is one of our highest priorities, and we have security measures in place to protect information in our care," the hospitals stated. "We responded promptly when we became aware of this event by taking steps to secure our systems and commence a comprehensive investigation. We are also reviewing and enhancing existing policies and procedures and implementing additional safeguards to further secure the information in our systems. Additionally, we reported this event to federal law enforcement."
The hospitals encouraged those who believe they were impacted or who were advised that they might have been impacted to "remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud and continue to take the routine steps everyone should routinely be performing to guard against theft of information, such as by reviewing your account statements, explanation of benefit forms, and monitoring your free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors." More tips were available in the joint statement.
Collin County expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility
Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) will now offer the monkeypox vaccine, JYNNEOS, to more individuals in Collin County following an increase in vaccine availability. Previously, the JYNNEOS vaccine was only provided to individuals who were high-risk close contacts of confirmed cases. Now, CCHCS will offer the vaccine to individuals who meet the following criteria.
Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility Criteria:
Individuals who have had close contact within the last 14 days with an individual diagnosed with monkeypox. This includes sexual contacts, household members, and individuals who have had other close contact such as cuddling or kissing.
Individuals who have received a notification from a venue or event of a potential exposure to someone who has monkeypox in the past 14 days.
Men who are 18 years of age and older who have sex with men, and have had multiple or anonymous sex partners within the previous 21 days.
Individuals who have had a sex partner who is showing symptoms of monkeypox, such as a rash or sores.
Individuals who have had a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or early syphilis, within the previous 12 months.
Individuals who are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis.
Individuals who have a condition that may increase their risk for severe disease if infected with monkeypox virus, such as HIV, atopic dermatitis, or eczema.
To acquire the full health benefits from the vaccination process, health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that two doses of the vaccine be administered per person 28 days apart. Individuals who meet the updated criteria will be able to schedule vaccination appointments through the CCHCS website starting Aug. 17 by going to the county healthcare services news and advisories webpage.
County department earns designation
The Collin County Purchasing Department has been awarded the prestigious 27th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® (AEP) for 2022 from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. (NPI). The AEP Award is earned by public and non-profit agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace Innovation, Professionalism, Productivity, Leadership and e-Procurement.
The AEP program encourages the development of excellence as well as continued organizational improvement to earn the award annually.
For 2022, there were 171 successful applicants including 73 cities, 36 counties, 15 special districts, 17 school districts, 14 higher education agencies, 5 state or provincial agencies and 11 others.
In addition to the National Procurement Institute, Inc. (NPI), the AEP is sponsored by the California Association of Public Procurement Officials (CAPPO), Canadian Public Procurement Council / Conseil canadien des marchés publics (CPPC), Florida Association of Public Procurement Officials (FAPPO), National Association of Educational Procurement (NAEP), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement and Texas Public Purchasing Association (TxPPA). The AEP is supported by the Airport Purchasing Group (APG), OMINA Partners, Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council (SPLC) and the Universal Public Procurement Certification Council (UPPCC).
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.