Methodist McKinney Hospital (“MMH”), Methodist Allen Surgical Center (“MASC”) and Methodist Craig Ranch Surgical Center (“MCRSC”) recently provided notice of a data event. 

"On July 5, 2022, we became aware of unusual activity on certain systems," the hospitals said in a joint statement. 'We promptly took steps to better ensure the integrity of the systems and begin an investigation with the assistance of a third-party company. To date the investigation confirmed that an unauthorized actor accessed certain systems containing MMH, MASC, and MCRSC data between May 20, 2022, and July 7, 2022, and copied certain files. Although the investigation is ongoing, as part of the response to this event, we are conducting a detailed review to determine what information was present in the relevant systems at the time of the unauthorized access and to whom those records relate. We are notifying individuals as it identifies information, and this process is ongoing." 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

