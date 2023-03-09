The city of McKinney will host open house events to give residents and community stakeholders an overview of the preliminary results from the environmental studies underway for the planned commercial air service terminal at McKinney National Airport. Two meetings will be held:
6–8 p.m. March 23, Old Settler's Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana St.
6–8 p.m. April 19, Cockrill Middle School, 1351 S. Hardin Blvd.
An overview presentation will be given at 6:15 p.m. Residents and community stakeholders can visit informational tables following the presentation to learn more about the study components. Participants will have opportunities to provide feedback and can come and go anytime during the event.
An Environmental Assessment analyzes the potential environmental impacts on resources such as water, wildlife and habitat, culture, air quality, noise, surface transportation, residences, and community populations. The study commenced in 2022.
A public hearing for the draft Environmental Assessment will be held before the final document is submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration and TxDOT Aviation, as an additional opportunity for public feedback.
Water update
The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) will temporarily change the disinfectant in its water treatment process from March 6 through April 3.
The annual routine change is necessary to maintain the regional system and year-round water quality. Disinfection is a critical part of the water treatment process that keeps drinking water free of harmful microorganisms, such as parasites and viruses. Individuals sensitive to chlorine may notice a stronger smell or taste for a few weeks. Here are a few tips to minimize the chlorine odor, taste or skin sensitivity:
Drinking water
Run the tap for a few minutes before using
Refrigerate water in an open pitcher for several hours
Add a slice of citrus/cucumber and let sit for several hours
Bath or shower water
Add a crushed 1000 mg vitamin C tablet to bathwater
Each year, McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) allocates a percentage of its annual budget for funding to support quality of life projects that will benefit the community and are eligible for funding in accordance with the Texas Local Government Code.
Applications for Project Grants will be accepted through March 31, 2023. Visit the MCDC website (mckinneycdc.org) for additional information regarding eligibility, guidelines and an application, or email President@mckinneycdc.org
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.