The city of McKinney will host open house events to give residents and community stakeholders an overview of the preliminary results from the environmental studies underway for the planned commercial air service terminal at McKinney National Airport. Two meetings will be held:

  • 6–8 p.m. March 23, Old Settler's Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana St.
  • 6–8 p.m. April 19, Cockrill Middle School, 1351 S. Hardin Blvd.

