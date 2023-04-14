As the city looks ahead to a bond election surrounding the McKinney National Airport, the city of McKinney is hosting another open house meetings to give residents an overview of the preliminary results from the environmental studies under way for McKinney National Airport's planned commercial air service terminal.
The first meeting was on March 23. The next meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Cockrill Middle School (1351 S. Hardin Blvd.).
An overview presentation will be given at 6:15 p.m. during the come and go event.
The city of McKinney has scheduled a Community Connections Outreach Fair for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Old Settler's Recreation Center (1201 E. Louisiana St.).
"Join us in the North Gym for updates on city growth and discover free resources available for families and individuals alike," the event page states. "Visit with over 30 community organizations and city departments. Experience fun, food, kid crafts, and more!"
McKinney schedules Party on the Patio concerts
The city of McKinney has shared the April schedule for its Party on the Patio series, an open air music series.
The first two concerts were on April 8 at 15.
The next concert, featuring Girl Can't Help it, a Journey Tribute Band, is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
The following concert featuring Justin Pickard and the Thunderbird Winos is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Concerts take place at the Recreation Center at Towne Lake (2001 S. Central Expressway). Concerts are free and are BYOB (beer and wine only).
