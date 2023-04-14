airport 1.png (copy)

Renderings show the potential for a commercial terminal at McKinney National Airport 

 Provided by McKinney Chamber of Commerce / Courtesy of Garver

As the city looks ahead to a bond election surrounding the McKinney National Airport, the city of McKinney is hosting another open house meetings to give residents an overview of the preliminary results from the environmental studies under way for McKinney National Airport's planned commercial air service terminal.

The first meeting was on March 23. The next meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Cockrill Middle School (1351 S. Hardin Blvd.). 

