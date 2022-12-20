Barred owl mckinney.jpg

A Barred Owl was rescued on Dec. 15 in the Hidden Creek community after being found hanging from a fishing hook line over a body of water.  

 Courtesy of Blackland Prairie Raptor Center / Facebook

McKinney's Animal Services Officers and finders got a shoutout this month for their role in rescuing a barred owl on Dec. 15 in the Hidden Creek community.  

"When this helpless owl was first spotted, responders were called immediately," stated a post from the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center in Lucas, Texas. "The brave animal services team worked quickly to wade into this deep pond and cut the owl off of this fishing line."

