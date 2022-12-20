McKinney's Animal Services Officers and finders got a shoutout this month for their role in rescuing a barred owl on Dec. 15 in the Hidden Creek community.
"When this helpless owl was first spotted, responders were called immediately," stated a post from the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center in Lucas, Texas. "The brave animal services team worked quickly to wade into this deep pond and cut the owl off of this fishing line."
According to the center, a large fishing hook pierced through the owl's wing. The hook was cut into three sections in order to remove it.
"We even had to upgrade our wire cutters due to how thick this hook was!" the center stated. "Once the hook was carefully removed, we made sure the owl had plenty of medications to reduce inflammation, and ward off infection. Fluids were administered due to the massive blood loss from this injury. This owl has a long healing journey ahead of it. We will not know how much damage the hook did until inflammation has reduced, skin has healed, and we can test the ligament/tendon/nerve strength left in this patient. Had it not been for the fast response of the rescuers involved, the outcome would have been grim. The quicker members of the public can respond to animals in danger, the more clinics like us can do to help patients heal!"
"Please remember, always fish safely for you, your pets, and the wildlife around you!" the center stated.
MISD academic calendar dates to know
The McKinney ISD Winter Break is Dec. 19–Jan. 3.
On the MISD calendar, Jan. 3 is designated as a Student Holiday/Staff Development-Teacher Work Day.
Classes will resume on Jan. 4.
First City Council meetings of 2023 set
McKinney has scheduled the first City Council meetings for the new year.
The council will meet for a work session at 3 p.m. on Jan. 3. The council will meet for a regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Both meetings will take place in the City Council Chambers at 222 N. Tennessee St.
