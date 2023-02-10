The City of McKinney will host a dedication ceremony during the annual Krewe of Barkus dog parade and festival to unveil the Benji Love statue in Historic Downtown McKinney that commemorates the upcoming 50th anniversary of the movie "Benji." Downtown McKinney served as the primary outdoor filming location for the movie.
The event will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, on the Krewe of Barkus stage near Dr. Glenn Mitchell Park, 300 W. Louisiana St., following the Mardi Gras dog parade.
The original "Benji" film was written, produced, and directed by Joe Camp and opened in 1974. The film grossed $45 million on a budget of $500,000, and its theme song received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.
The statue was crafted by nationally recognized artist and sculptor Susan Norris, and funded by the Daisy Riddle Family and the McKinney Arts Commission. For more information, visit VisitMcKinney.com/Benji.
McKinney named second-safest city in America
A SmartAsset study has listed McKinney as one of the safest cities in America.
The company recently released its ranking of the safest cities in the country for 2023 and placed Frisco in first place, with McKinney following in the second spot.
"McKinney, which borders Frisco to the east, has the fifth-lowest property crime rate out of all 200 cities in our study," the study page states. "In 2021, 887 property crimes were reported for every 100,000 residents. This city, with a population of 202,000 people, also has the 10th-lowest violent crime rate (127 for every 100,000 residents). And like Frisco, McKinnney’s drug poisoning mortality rate is tied for the fourth-lowest."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.