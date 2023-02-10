McKinney water tower file.jpg
The City of McKinney will host a dedication ceremony during the annual Krewe of Barkus dog parade and festival to unveil the Benji Love statue in Historic Downtown McKinney that commemorates the upcoming 50th anniversary of the movie "Benji." Downtown McKinney served as the primary outdoor filming location for the movie.

The event will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, on the Krewe of Barkus stage near Dr. Glenn Mitchell Park, 300 W. Louisiana St., following the Mardi Gras dog parade. 

