Collin College will celebrate Black History Month with a series of events throughout February hosted by the Collin College Black American Awareness Committee (BAAC). This year’s national theme is “Black Resistance: Grit, Faith, and Perseverance.”
That includes one event on Feb. 9 at the McKinney Campus Conference Center featuring presenter Mitchell Jackson. The event is slated for 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 9.
"Mitchell Jackson is a 2021 Pulitzer Prize winner in feature writing for his essay 'Twelve Minutes and a Life,' a profile of Ahmaud Arbery," a press release from Collin College states. "Jackson’s writing has been spotlighted in several different publications, including Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, The Guardian, and Vice. He has also given a TedTalk presentation. His most recent book, Survival Math: Notes on an All-American Family, named one of the Time’s 100 Books of the Year, explores the intersections of blackness, violence, and economic inequalities through the lens of his early life in Portland, Oregon."
The 10th Annual Collin College Guitar Festival will be filled with free performances and classes for guitarists of all ages and skill levels. The festival is scheduled for Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11 at the college’s Plano Campus.
Guest artist Gohar Vardanyan will open the festival with a free concert in the Plano Campus Living Legends Conference Center, Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Vardanyan is a Julliard-trained classical guitarist who has been a guest artist at guitar festivals in Sweden, Italy, Panama, Canada, and Mexico. Her playing has been described as “passionate,” “evocative,” and “virtuosic.”
The festival continues with technique and master classes by Vardanyan beginning at 10 a.m. the following day. Collin College Music Professor Dr. Olga Amelkina-Vera will offer a lecture that day. The festival will close with a student recital in the Living Legends Conference Center at 6 p.m.
The guitar festival is hosted by the Collin College Music Department and Collin College Guitar Studies. The festival is sponsored by the Student Activity Fee Advisory Committee (SAFAC). Plano Campus is located at 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. For more information, contact Dr. Fernand Vera at fvera@collin.edu.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
