Collin College will celebrate Black History Month with a series of events throughout February hosted by the Collin College Black American Awareness Committee (BAAC). This year’s national theme is “Black Resistance: Grit, Faith, and Perseverance.”

That includes one event on Feb. 9 at the McKinney Campus Conference Center featuring presenter Mitchell Jackson. The event is slated for 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 9. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

