Bridal show file photo.jpg

The 2023 McKinney Bridal Show is slated for Jan. 14 at the McKinney Performing Arts Center. 

 Courtesy of city of McKinney

Visit McKinney recently announced the addition of tourism professional Alisha Holmberg to the city’s destination marketing team in a newly-created position – Meeting & Event Services Manager. Holmberg comes to Visit McKinney from the town of Addison.

“We are thrilled to add Alisha to the Visit McKinney team as she brings with her nearly a decade of hands-on experience in the tourism industry,” said Aaron Werner, Visit McKinney executive director. “By adding her talents to our organization, we will ensure that when groups choose to bring their business to McKinney, they will receive exceptional customer service from start to finish.”

