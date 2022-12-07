Visit McKinney recently announced the addition of tourism professional Alisha Holmberg to the city’s destination marketing team in a newly-created position – Meeting & Event Services Manager. Holmberg comes to Visit McKinney from the town of Addison.
“We are thrilled to add Alisha to the Visit McKinney team as she brings with her nearly a decade of hands-on experience in the tourism industry,” said Aaron Werner, Visit McKinney executive director. “By adding her talents to our organization, we will ensure that when groups choose to bring their business to McKinney, they will receive exceptional customer service from start to finish.”
While in Addison, Holmberg worked closely with the hotels, venues, attractions and restaurants to educate herself fully on each of these business partner’s operations.
“Doing this allowed me to practically be an extension of their team which better enabled me to promote the city to its fullest,” Holmberg said. “I know the same will be true here in McKinney. Building authentic relationships with our partners is the key to being able to promote this city as a destination to the very best of my abilities.”
Holmberg is already quite familiar with McKinney, having moved to the city nine years ago.
“I’m excited to work for the city that I call home,” Holmberg said. “I wouldn’t live in McKinney if I didn’t love it, so being able to share my enthusiasm for this city with visitors and help them see everything McKinney has to offer is what I’m most looking forward to doing.”
Prior to her work in municipal tourism and economic development, Holmberg held a different type of hospitality role — as a flight attendant with United Airlines — for six years.
“I flew all over the country and abroad, seeing and experiencing many places I probably would never have visited if not for my job,” Holmberg said. “But the best perk of that job was that I met my husband while flying … and we just celebrated our 10-year anniversary!”
Holmberg holds her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and Media Studies from William Paterson University in New Jersey, and lives in McKinney with her husband, two daughters, and their family dog.
How to prepare for colder weather
The city of McKinney is telling homeowners that now is the time to protect pipes from freezing temperatures.
"Water expands when it freezes, so protecting water pipes during cold weather is extremely important for preventing broken pipes," the city's recent newsletter stated.
The city website has some useful information on how to protect water pipes from freezing and how to turn your water off in case of an emergency. The page is located at mckinneytexas.org/2284/Meters-Leaks-Pipes
McKinney Bridal Show slated for January
The 2023 McKinney Bridal Show has been slated for Jan. 14 at the McKinney Performing Arts Center.
The show, one of the premier boutique bridal shows in North Texas, will allow attendees to visit with 45 exhibitors and interact with vendors. The event also includes a fashion show.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.