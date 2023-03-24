airport 1.png (copy)

Renderings show the potential for a commercial terminal at McKinney National Airport 

 Provided by McKinney Chamber of Commerce / Courtesy of Garver

Beginning Monday, March 27, there will be a full closure on Eldorado Parkway from Stonebridge Drive to Custer Road for bridge repairs and expansion work, the city of McKinney announced.

Traffic for both westbound and eastbound Eldorado Parkway will be detoured via Stonebridge Drive during this closure. Currently, only eastbound Eldorado Parkway is closed. Access to facilities and businesses along the affected stretch of roadway will be maintained throughout the closure. The contract completion timeline is this summer.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments