Beginning Monday, March 27, there will be a full closure on Eldorado Parkway from Stonebridge Drive to Custer Road for bridge repairs and expansion work, the city of McKinney announced.
Traffic for both westbound and eastbound Eldorado Parkway will be detoured via Stonebridge Drive during this closure. Currently, only eastbound Eldorado Parkway is closed. Access to facilities and businesses along the affected stretch of roadway will be maintained throughout the closure. The contract completion timeline is this summer.
Airport meeting scheduled for April 19
As the city looks ahead to a bond election surrounding the McKinney National Airport, the city of McKinney is hosting open house meetings to give residents an overview of the preliminary results from the environmental studies under way for McKinney National Airport's planned commercial air service terminal.
The first meeting was on March 23.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. April 19 at Cockrill Middle School (1351 S. Hardin Blvd.).
An overview presentation will be given at 6:15 p.m. during the come and go event.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.