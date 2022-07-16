The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) is endorsing Collin County’s outdoor burn ban within the incorporated limits of the City of McKinney. As a result, MFD requires hot work permits for those performing hot work or cutting and welding outdoors.
“The free permits reinforce the importance of heightened awareness for safety during these hot and dry conditions,” said McKinney Fire Marshal Mike Smith.
The Collin County burn ban covers the City of McKinney, ETJ, and fire district property. The following conditions are included in the ban:
No open burning is allowed. That includes recreation fires that are used for warmth, pleasure, religious, ceremonial, cooking, or other purposes.
Wood-burning fire pits or campfires are not allowed.
The burn ban does NOT include residential grills and smokers.
Police chief to become Director of Public Safety
The City of McKinney has announced Chief Greg Conley will retire as PoliceChief, effective Sept. 30, and will transition to a new Director of Public Safety position beginning Oct. 1, pending City Council approval in the next budget.
As the Director of Public Safety, Conley will oversee the McKinneyPolice and Fire Departments, Office of Emergency Management and help strengthen the city’s strategic policies concerning public safety.
“While we will miss Chief Conley’s leadership of the Police Department, we are glad to have an opportunity to retain his leadership for our team, and we are excited about the role he can serve in integrating and strengthening our overall public safety functions,” said City Manager Paul Grimes.
Development code information sessions
City staff from the Planning Department will soon present Council with a new development code for consideration of adoption. Prior to Council's deliberation, staff would like to address any concerns or questions related to the new code and how it may affect residents. All are welcome. Please come with questions; there will be no formal presentations.
July 19; 9-11 a.m. McKinney Performing Arts Center
July 20; 3-5 p.m. John & Judy Gay Library
July 21; 6-8 p.m. Roy & Helen Hall Memorial Library
July 26; 9-11 a.m. John & Judy Gay Library
July 27; 3-5 p.m. Roy & Helen Hall Memorial Library
July 28; 6-8 p.m. John & Judy Gay Library
