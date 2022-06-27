Celebrate Red, White and BOOM! with free family activities, live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks show Monday, July 4.
The day kicks off with a hometown parade at 10 a.m. followed by the Yankee Doodle Block Party at 11 a.m. Activities continue at Craig Ranch Soccer Complex starting at 5:30 p.m. Live music will be provided by The Bodarks (6-7:30 p.m.) and Elevation by Emerald City (8-9:30 p.m.) before evening fireworks at 9:45 p.m. More info is available here.
Stormwater Pollution Hotline
Pollution comes from a wide variety of small sources such as litter, pet waste and yard waste. Each resident can have a huge impact on surface water quality in the community and for neighbors downstream.
Report stormwater pollution or dumping of pollutants into stormwater drains with the city's online form or by calling 972-547-7350. Learn more here.
Community feedback requested for updated development code
As the City of McKinney continues to implement the ONE McKinney 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the city is updating its development regulations to be more accessible and user-friendly than previous drafts. These new regulations include rules for zoning, subdivisions, landscaping, signage, and other ordinances affecting land development in McKinney.
Community feedback is being accepted through an online survey before the final adoption of the new development code. Learn more about the new code and take the online survey by Aug. 15 at newcodemckinney.com.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
