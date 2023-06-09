McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The city of McKinney has again received the highest ratings issued from two major credit rating agencies for its general obligation (GO) bonds and certificates of obligation (CO). The city earned ratings of AAA from Moody's and AAA from Standard & Poor's. The city also earned a rating of Aa1 from Moody's for its water and wastewater utilities system debt.

Standard & Poor's assigned its AAA long-term rating to the city's series 2023 general obligation (GO) bonds and affirmed its AAA rating on the city's existing GO bonds and certificates of obligation.

