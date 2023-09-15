TheBoys & Girls Clubs of Collin County’s (BGCCC) largest fundraising event of the year will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Hilton Embassy Suites Hotel & Convention Center in Frisco. The doors open at 5:30 pm for a night that is sure to be memorable. For the past 18 years, this annual gala has been the organization’s largest funding source for club programs and services that directly impact the lives of thousands of youth in Collin County.
Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is proudly serving as the Presenting Sponsor for the second consecutive year at this black-tie event. This year’s theme “A Night at the Cabaret, Featuring Jazz and Comedy” embraces the theme that “ultimate truth demands the concert of many voices.” Step back in time and immerse yourself in the alluring world of speakeasys and Art Deco as we celebrate the divine decadence that defined an era. The 2023 Chrysalis Ball promises an evening of opulence and sophistication, to include a red-carpet meet-and-greet with Club Members, a live jazz performance, cocktail reception, live and silent auctions, and a gourmet dinner.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County and Ryan are dedicated to empowering young individuals, providing them with essential life skills, mentorship, and opportunities for personal growth. The Chrysalis Ball stands as a testament to the organization's commitment to creating a brighter future for the youth and families in our region.
For more information about underwriting, sponsorship, individual tickets, auction item donations or general questions, contact (469) 888-4620 ext. 138 or events@bgccc.org. Information can be found at bgccc.org/gala
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
