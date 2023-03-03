Collin County courthouse
File photo

Collin County has launched a new specialty court to divert mentally ill offenders into a court-supervised outpatient treatment program instead of the traditional criminal justice process.

The program combines mental health treatment with frequent court appearances, home visits, case management, counseling and community based support services.

