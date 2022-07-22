The city of McKinney this week asked residents to conserve water when possible due to excessive heat and drought conditions. This voluntary request is related to conservation and not due to water quality. Water is safe to drink and use. “While our water supplies are currently sufficient, additional conservation measures may be put in place should drought conditions continue,” the city stated.Find your summer watering daysat mckinneytexas.org/511/Outdoor-Water-Use.
Firefighters injured
The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Morris St. at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters arrived to find that flames may have spread from a fence into the attic of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the residents were safely evacuated. However, two firefighters were transported to the hospital. One experienced an apparent electrical shock while fighting the fire in the attic. A second firefighter broke a finger while forcing entry into the home. Both were treated and released from the hospital. The injuries are not life-threatening.
Fire investigators say the structure appeared to be a single-family home that was subdivided into three units. A separate structure discovered in the backyard was also being used as a residence.
The cause of the fire is under investigation
McKinney citizens police academy
Those who live or work in McKinney can now sign up to be a part of the next McKinney Citizens Police Academy class. The class is scheduled for Thursdays between Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. There will be no class on Thanksgiving. Those interested have until Aug. 26 or when the class is full to apply. More information is available atmckinneytexas.org/459/Citizens-Police-Academy.
The Professional Services Division of the McKinney Police Department offers a Citizens Police Academy each spring and fall for residents to learn more about their police department, police work and things they can do for their own safety. Participants of the academy are introduced to traffic-related laws, DWI stops, crime scene investigations, SWAT, K9 and participate in other police functions. Graduates of this academy are eligible for further training in two volunteer groups:Citizens on Patrol(COP) and McKinney Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (MCPAAA).
