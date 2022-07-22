McKinney police file
McKinney Police Department / Facebook

Conserve water

The city of McKinney this week asked residents to conserve water when possible due to excessive heat and drought conditions. This voluntary request is related to conservation and not due to water quality. Water is safe to drink and use.  “While our water supplies are currently sufficient, additional conservation measures may be put in place should drought conditions continue,” the city stated. Find your summer watering days at mckinneytexas.org/511/Outdoor-Water-Use

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments