The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the Community Support Grant are now under an annual consolidated grant application process, the McKinney city website states. 

The current application process began on Feb. 27 and runs through April 3. Projects and activities must meet eligibility requirements as defined under consolidated grant guidelines.

