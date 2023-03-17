The city of McKinney, town of Prosper, city of Anna and city of Celina have partnered with Cadence Bank to present the 2nd Annual North Collin County Neighborhood Conference.
Participants will learn how to better serve their neighborhoods through informative sessions and panel discussions on a range of neighborhood issues including how to run an effective meeting, and legal issues facing today's HOAs.
Hear from a panel of mayors and HOA leaders about current trends and learn what other communities are doing to build successful neighborhoods. Registration is free, and refreshments and lunch will be provided.
The McKinney Housing & Community Development Department is gearing up to host the second Annual Community Connections Fair.
Gather in the in the North Gym at 1201 E. Louisiana St. for updates on city growth and discover free resources available for families and individuals alike. Visit with over 30 community organizations and city departments. Experience fun, food, kid crafts and more.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 in the Old Settler's Recreation Center North Gym.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.