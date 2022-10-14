On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County Jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.
Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner fired Moody and informed him that he was being placed under arrest for violating Texas Penal Code 38.11 Prohibited Substances and Items in Correctional or Civil Commitment Facility, a 3rd Degree Felony. Investigators then booked Moody into the Collin County Jail. This investigation is ongoing.
Drug takeback event is Oct. 29
The City of McKinney participates in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Nationwide Drug Take-Back event twice per year. At the Drug Take-Back event, participants can safely dispose of all accumulated expired, unwanted and unused prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous. You do not have to be a resident of McKinney to participate.
The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Medical City McKinney, 500 Medical Center Drive.
The city will accept:
Prescription medications
Over-the-counter medications
Liquid medications
Vitamins
Pet medicine
The city will not accept:
Needles and sharps
Mercury (thermometers)
Chemotherapy or radioactive substances
Oxygen containers
Pressurized containers / inhalers
Illicit drugs
Tollway expansion to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development.
As part of the construction process, a traffic shift will take place starting Saturday. Oct. 15.
"We appreciate your patience as we expand the Dallas North Tollway," the authority stated. "Please use caution when driving inside a work zone for both your safety and ours."
NTTA has said that as part of phase one, motorists will switch to the southbound bridge in order for the northbound bridge to be demolished and reconstructed. There will be two travel lanes in each direction while the northbound bridge is constructed.
