mk news 2.jpg

The playground structure removed from Fitzhugh Park was installed earlier this year at an elementary school in Zambia that will be enjoyed by its 1,400 schoolchildren, along with five bay swings from McKissick and Fitzhugh parks.

 Courtesy of city of McKinney

The city of McKinney has partnered with Project Playground to relocate several playground structures to new homes overseas. The playground structure removed from Fitzhugh Park was installed earlier this year at an elementary school in Zambia that will be enjoyed by its 1,400 schoolchildren, along with five bay swings from McKissick and Fitzhugh parks.

“Following the addition of a playground on our property, we have noticed that school children come earlier than usual to school just to have more time to play. It has improved attendance and punctuality in schools where we hardly have any absenteeism,” said Mr. Matimba, who works at the Nakowa Primary & Secondary School where the Fitzhugh playground structure now stands.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments