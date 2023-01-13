McKinney water tower
Courtesy of city of McKinney/Facebook

The filing period for 2023 municipal elections is approaching. 

Those interested in running for McKinney ISD or McKinney City Council positions may file starting on Jan. 18. The filing deadline is Feb. 17. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments