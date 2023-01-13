Each year, cities across the country conduct a Homeless Point-in-Time count to provide numbers to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The numbers directly correlate with the funding local nonprofits and the city receive to work with homeless community members.
In partnership with the Collin County Homeless Coalition, the McKinney Housing and Community Development Department is recruiting volunteer teams to help count homeless citizens, offer resources and supplies, and complete a survey. The Point-in-Time count will occur from 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Sign up online at tinyurl.com/3k6a5svb
Trash and recycling rates increase
New trash and recycling rates went into effect Sunday, Jan. 1, for residential and commercial customers. For residents, rates increased 96 cents to $17.92 per home. For businesses, collection rates increased by five percent.
The rate increases come as part of amendments to the city’s agreement with Waste Connections to address increases in labor costs and changes to the recycling market. The agreement was approved at the City Council meeting on May 4, 2021.
