McKinney Fire Department

The McKinney Fire Department is part of an elite group receiving the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Award. The achievement highlights MFD’s years of commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack and stroke.

Mission: Lifeline EMS is a national initiative to reduce barriers to prompt treatment — starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.


