The McKinney Fire Department is part of an elite group receiving the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Award. The achievement highlights MFD’s years of commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack and stroke.
Mission: Lifeline EMS is a national initiative to reduce barriers to prompt treatment — starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.
“McKinney EMS is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said McKinney EMS Captain Charlie Skaggs. “The Mission: Lifeline program leads to coordination between EMS and hospitals to make sure patients have the best possible chance of survival.”
CASA of Collin County seeks male volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Collin County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for the well-being of children in the community, is issuing an urgent call for male volunteer advocates.
In an effort to create a lasting impact and foster the futures of children in need, CASA of Collin County recognizes the exceptional role that male role models can play in a child’s life. The organization firmly believes that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, and the urgency of this call for all volunteers is crucial to making a difference.
Male volunteer advocates bring unique perspectives and experiences that will empower children. By committing their time, efforts and hearts, these advocates inspire children to find their true potential, teach them how to trust again, and instill hope to help them overcome the challenges they face.
With a few hours a week, male volunteers can help to transform the life trajectory of a child, offering guidance, stability and unwavering support. Whether it’s helping with schoolwork, participating in recreational activities, or simply being an empathetic listener, CASA of Collin County encourages male advocates to make a difference in a child’s life by simply being present.
CASA of Collin County invites all male individuals with a heart for making a positive difference in the lives of children to explore this incredible volunteer opportunity.
For more information on becoming a volunteer advocate with CASA of Collin County, visit casaofcollincounty.org.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.