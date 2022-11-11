McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Downtown McKinney is importing a 34-foot Blue Spruce Christmas tree to adorn the city’s square.

"We need your help to make this tree shine," the city stated in a newsletter. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments