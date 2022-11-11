Downtown McKinney is importing a 34-foot Blue Spruce Christmas tree to adorn the city’s square.
"We need your help to make this tree shine," the city stated in a newsletter.
McKinney Main Street has announced its eighth annual fundraising campaign, which will raise funds to cover the cost of importing the live tree from Michigan. Main Street is taking donations of all sizes to help cover the cost of this tree. The first 125 people who donate $35 to this tax-deductible campaign will receive a commemorative keepsake ornament. Learn more about the fundraising campaign and donate at tinyurl.com/5n77x9ca
The campaign is supported by corporate sponsor NETRIO, who donated to launch the campaign.
MCDC Promotional and Community Event Grants available
Each year, the McKinney Community Development Corporation allocates a percentage of the annual budget for promotional activities and community events that showcase the city of McKinney for the purpose of developing new or expanded business opportunities, and/or tourism.
Applications for Promotional and Community Event Grants will be accepted through Wednesday, Nov. 30. Learn more at mckinneycdc.org
Read Across McKinney
Read Across McKinney is a month-long initiative for November to bring people together over a great book, according to the city website.
The group is reading "Daughters of the New Year" by E.M. Tran as part of the program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.