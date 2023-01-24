Chief Dow.jpg

Assistant Fire Chief Paul Dow

 Courtesy of city of McKinney

The City of McKinney has announced that Assistant Fire Chief Paul Dow will serve as Interim Chief of the McKinney Fire Department beginning Feb. 1.

Interim Chief Dow joined the Fire Department in 2022 as Assistant Fire Chief after serving as a consultant with the city to develop a Fire Officer Training Program. He brings more than 27 years of fire service experience to the position.

