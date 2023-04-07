McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

McKinney Air Center, the city’s fixed-based operator at McKinney National Airport, was rated among the top 10 percent service providers in the 2023 AIN FBO Survey: The Americas that was released Friday. The McKinney Air Center also has the highest-ranking line service in Texas.

McKinney Air Center was rated by AIN readers who evaluated thousands of aircraft handling facilities based on five categories: line service, passenger amenities, pilot amenities, facilities, and customer service.

