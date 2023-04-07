McKinney Air Center, the city’s fixed-based operator at McKinney National Airport, was rated among the top 10 percent service providers in the 2023 AIN FBO Survey: The Americas that was released Friday. The McKinney Air Center also has the highest-ranking line service in Texas.
McKinney Air Center was rated by AIN readers who evaluated thousands of aircraft handling facilities based on five categories: line service, passenger amenities, pilot amenities, facilities, and customer service.
The McKinney Air Center will move into a new state-of-the-art facility when construction is complete this summer.
“The airport and FBO in McKinney have been receiving national recognition for many years, and we are thrilled the hard work of our staff is being recognized on this level. We look forward to moving into our new facilities that will be on par with our reputation for world-class service,” said Ken Carley, Director of the McKinney National Airport.
Community Connections Outreach Fair is April 22
The Housing & Community Development Department is gearing up to host the second annual Community Connections Fair on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Old Settler's Recreation Center (1201 E. Louisiana St.).
The event will take place in the North Gym and will feature updates on city growth and information about free resources available for families and individuals alike. The event will include over 30 community organizations and city departments, as well as fun, food, kid crafts, and more.
