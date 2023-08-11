Following a parent grievance submitted to the board, the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees requested that Trustee Chad Green submit his resignation.
At a special called board of trustees meeting, Susan Holdrich brought a complaint regarding Green's actions before the state legislature in March.
Trustees voted 6-1 to ask Green for his resignation and for district staff to revise board policies to hold future trustees more accountable to both protocol and policies of the board. Green voted against both items. This is a symbolic vote. Trustee Green is still on the board of trustees.
Residents urged to cast vote for America’s Farmers Market Celebration
In honor of National Farmers Market Week, the city announced its entrance into the 15th annual America's Farmers Market Celebration.
The McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square is open year-round, offering a wide array of hand-produced goods. Through Sept. 18, residents will have an opportunity to showcase the McKinney Farmers Market as America's best in the America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Be sure to cast your vote for your city at markets.farmland.org/.
City reminds residents duck nests are illegal
It's nesting season for ducks in North Texas. The city of McKinney reminds residents that moving duck nests is illegal. To prevent nests in your backyard, the city recommends residents remove all food sources and create water barriers to discourage ducks.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
