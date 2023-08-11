McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Following a parent grievance submitted to the board, the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees requested that Trustee Chad Green submit his resignation.

At a special called board of trustees meeting, Susan Holdrich brought a complaint regarding Green's actions before the state legislature in March.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments