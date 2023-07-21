With several recent tragic road rage incidents taking place across North Texas, the McKinney Police Department reminds residents that these types of crimes are completely preventable.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid aggressive driving by not starting an altercation or offending other drivers, practicing tolerance and forgiveness and not engaging with drivers trying to offend you.
If drivers become the target of road rage, they are encouraged to not stop, not escalate the situation and call 911.
Drivers who are prone to anger are encouraged to take a deep breath.
“Remember, it's not personal. No one is trying to ruin your day. We're all just trying to get from point A to point B in one piece,” the department said.
Here are some tips on how to avoid getting angry o the road from the department:
Give yourself plenty of time.
Listen to music or audiobooks.
Don't retaliate.
Don't take it personally.
Remember to breathe.
City to hold green seminar online
Branch out and join the Rooted In team to learn tips on tree selection, proper planting practices as well as proper watering, pruning and common insect issues and diseases.
This green seminar is slated for Aug. 10 from noon to 1 p.m. on the city website. Residents can register for this virtual event at McKinneyTexas.org/GreenEvents.
McKinney ISD seeking substitute teachers
Substitute teachers step in to serve when a teacher must be away from school, and they help ensure continuity of learning while the teacher is out. Their role is essential, and McKinney ISD is currently seeking qualified substitutes to join the MISD team.
MISD will process substitute applications for the 2023–2024 school year through February. The district strives to employ the most qualified applicants; therefore, those with a valid teaching certificate will be considered first for substitute teaching positions.
