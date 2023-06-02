McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT) has announced that McKinney artist Kim Guthrie will be collaborating with MRT on the artwork for the organization's 20th anniversary theatrical season.
Guthrie will be creating five total paintings that MRT will use as the poster art for the 20th Anniversary Season. These five pieces will represent each of the shows that are being produced as part of the 20th Anniversary Season, which will include:
"Clue" by Jonathan Lynn
"Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol" adapted by Dr. Andrew Harris
"Forever Plaid" by Stuart Ross
"Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling
"The Diary of Anne Frank" by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, Newly Adapted by Wendy Kesselman
"Theatre is the one art form that needs artists and experts from every type of artistic medium to collaborate together to produce a show. Since McKinney is such a rich artistic community, it made sense for our community theater to celebrate our 20th Anniversary by highlighting the variety of artists and creative minds that call McKinney home by selecting a local artist to collaborate with on our 20th Anniversary season artwork,” said Davina Gazo Stampfel, executive director of MRT. “Ms. Guthrie’s artistic style and motto of ‘whimsical art for the young at heart’ feels very in line with our nonprofit community theatre and we are thrilled to be collaborating with her.”
Guthrie hails from California but grew up all over the world. After studying art in Colorado, she went abroad to France and ventured out to find her own artistic style. Her paintings incorporate bright colors and an array of palette knives to move the buttery paint in organic strokes which result in a textured, almost 3-D feel. Her love of texture spills over to 3-D sculptures which she designs using paper mache and vintage finds. Ms. Guthrie moved to McKinney eight years ago and established her studio at 115 W. Virginia St. Suite 101 in historic, downtown McKinney. She has been an active artist for over thirty years.
Further details about MRT, the 20th Anniversary season, and the upcoming show, “Murder on the Orient Express”, can be found on MRT’s official website at: mckinneyrep.org.
Board and Commissions deadline approaches
The city of McKinney has said that the deadline to apply for a spot on the city's boards and commissions is Friday, June 16. Candidate interviews are slated to take place July through August, with appointments announced in August.
