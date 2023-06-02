McKinney Repertory Theatre

The McKinney Repertory Theatre during a production of "Driving Miss Daisy." 

 Courtesy of McKinney Repertory Theatre

McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT) has announced that McKinney artist Kim Guthrie will be collaborating with MRT on the artwork for the organization's 20th anniversary theatrical season.

Guthrie will be creating five total paintings that MRT will use as the poster art for the 20th Anniversary Season. These five pieces will represent each of the shows that are being produced as part of the 20th Anniversary Season, which will include:

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

