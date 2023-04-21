Mrs Texas International 2023

Mrs. Texas International 2023, Melony Trementozzi, of McKinneyTexas, is crowned by Mrs. Texas International 2022, Jennifer Daly, during the annual final competition held March 5, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo credit: Matty Jacobson, Magic Dream Productions

 Courtesy photo

Melony Trementozzi of McKinney was crowned Mrs. Texas International 2023, Sunday, March 5, at the annual Texas International Pageant. The event took place at Arlington Music Hall, featuring contestants from around the state of Texas competing in three categories, including interview, fitness-wear and evening gown. Trementozzi was crowned by Mrs. Texas International 2022, Jennifer Daly, before a sold-out audience.

The Texas International Pageants system emphasizes community service with 50 percent of each contestant's competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform. Through her platform, (un)SCRIPT, Trementozzi partners with non-profits to provide education and create awareness in the fight against human trafficking.

