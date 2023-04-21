Mrs. Texas International 2023, Melony Trementozzi, of McKinney, Texas, is crowned by Mrs. Texas International 2022, Jennifer Daly, during the annual final competition held March 5, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo credit: Matty Jacobson, Magic Dream Productions
Melony Trementozzi of McKinney was crowned Mrs. Texas International 2023, Sunday, March 5, at the annual Texas International Pageant. The event took place at Arlington Music Hall, featuring contestants from around the state of Texas competing in three categories, including interview, fitness-wear and evening gown. Trementozzi was crowned by Mrs. Texas International 2022, Jennifer Daly, before a sold-out audience.
The Texas International Pageants system emphasizes community service with 50 percent of each contestant's competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform. Through her platform, (un)SCRIPT, Trementozzi partners with non-profits to provide education and create awareness in the fight against human trafficking.
“I am beyond honored to be named Mrs. Texas International, and to continue the legacy of good through the crown.” says Trementozzi.
As Mrs. Texas International 2023, Trementozzi will continue her role as a certified speaker volunteer with the Speaker’s Bureau of O.U.R. Rescue, and is committed to educating youth and parents to bring awareness to the realities of human trafficking, and what we can do to recognize and prevent it.
Mrs. Texas International resides in McKinney, Texas with her husband and two sons. Trementozzi is a professional Realtor specializing in the Collin County area.
Downtown town hall is Wednesday
Residents and other interested parties are invited to share feedback on the future redevelopment of city-owned properties at a town hall meeting from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at City Hall, 222 N. Tennessee St.
The City of McKinney has started constructing the new McKinney City Hall at the northwest corner of Throckmorton and Virginia streets in downtown McKinney. McKinney City Hall is scheduled to open in early 2025, and staff will vacate many city-owned facilities, including the Development Services building and the current City Hall.
“These properties and facilities will become prime opportunities for redevelopment, and we want to make sure our residents and stakeholders have a chance to weigh in on what types of developments they want to see downtown, whether it be a new restaurant or retail space, a boutique hotel, or workspaces,” said McKinney City Manager Paul Grimes. “Because these properties could alter the direction of downtown, it’s important to the city’s leadership to hear from the public before seeking development partners.”
The city intends to issue a request for qualifications (RFQ) later this year to identify a partner or partners the city can work with to redevelop city-owned properties affected by the construction of McKinney City Hall.
The town hall meeting will begin with a brief staff presentation, followed by public feedback through facilitated discussions and visual preference surveys. The public’s feedback will be shared with McKinney City Council and will help inform the RFQ.
City seeks budget feedback
McKinney residents and stakeholders are invited to provide feedback as city of McKinney staff prepare the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24), which runs Oct. 1, 2023-Sept. 30, 2024.
Feedback provided will be considered by staff during the current FY23 budget discussions and future fiscal years. The McKinney City Council will then consider the recommended budget, and the public will have additional opportunities to offer input during two public budget hearings in the fall.
