As the city of McKinney plans to continue to introduce roundabouts to the city's road network, here’s what drivers need to know:
Incoming roundabouts will be located along Wilmeth Road at Ridge Road, Lake Forest Drive, Taylor Burk Drive and Hardin Boulevard. An additional roundabout will be located at Louisiana Street and Greenville Road.
Located throughout the metroplex, roundabouts offer a continuous flow of traffic while keeping drivers at a safe speed, when used correctly.
The city of McKinney encourages drivers to practice basic defensive driving skills when approaching and driving through a roundabout. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, yield to drivers already in the roundabout, follow the direction of traffic, stay in your lane and use your signal when exiting.
Residents encouraged to help protect McKinney’s water quality
August is National Water Quality Month. Residents are encouraged to protect McKinney’s environment and businesses.
Here are three steps to avoid polluting storm drains and waterways.
• Don't allow vehicle fluids or water from washing, discharge points, oil traps, filters and separators run to stormwater drains to fall to the ground and wash away.
• Protect and store chemicals, paint oils and other materials that could wash off-site.
• Clean up spills immediately. Keep spill response equipment available at all times.
While pollutants flow into local streams and creeks, those small bodies of water feed into larger rivers and lakes. If polluted, local lakes will be closed to those who enjoy activities like boating, fishing and swimming. Polluted waterways also destroy property values, as chemicals can promote erosion near creeks and streams, flooding and foul odors become more prevalent and trash can deter potential home buyers. Additionally, the city’s water supply will be affected by pollutants, resulting in more chemicals in residents’ drinking water and more money required to treat polluted waterways.
Police Department encourages back to school safety
As students return to school, the McKinney Police Department reminds commuters that the city has more than 70 school zones with flashing beacons. To keep students safe, commuters must obey school zone speed limits, yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, keep distrations away from the driver, never pass a bus when you see flashing lights and always look out for children. Learn more at McKinneyTexas.org/BackToSchool.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
