As the city of McKinney plans to continue to introduce roundabouts to the city's road network, here’s what drivers need to know:

Incoming roundabouts will be located along Wilmeth Road at Ridge Road, Lake Forest Drive, Taylor Burk Drive and Hardin Boulevard. An additional roundabout will be located at Louisiana Street and Greenville Road.


