The McKinney City Council approved an agreement with SiFi Networks to deploy its open-access fiber network in every neighborhood in the city, bringing the availability of faster internet to every resident.
Through the agreement, SiFi Networks gain access to the public right-of-way to build its fiber optic network across the city. The FiberCity network will be built out to provide a high-speed fiber internet connectivity point to every premise in McKinney.
“This agreement represents a multimillion-dollar private investment to improve our infrastructure at zero cost to our city and residents,” said McKinney Mayor George Fuller. “This will increase choice, drive competition, and hopefully lower prices for internet access for residents, as well as promote equality for accessibility across the city.”
SiFi Networks owns, operates, and maintains the fiber network but will contract with Internet Service Providers to provide choice and competitively priced services to residential and business subscribers seeking gigabit internet speeds.
“Providing high quality and reliable city-wide fiber optic network is critical technology infrastructure for residents, businesses and city services,” said Peter Tokar, President of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation. “The city’s partnership with SiFi represents our continued efforts to be a technology-driven leading city in our region.”
MISD outlines bad weather makeup day process
In the aftermath of the ice storm that recently descended upon North Texas and kept McKinney ISD students and staff at home Jan. 31 through Feb. 3, the district will activate two bad weather make-up days already built into the academic calendar on April 10 and April 24 and will seek waivers from the Texas Education Agency for the other two missed days.
The bad weather make up days on April 10 and April 24 will be used as normal school days for MISD students and staff.
If waivers are granted by TEA, the district will not be required to make up the additional two missed days.
Parents and students should note that Feb. 20 will still be a student holiday/staff development day.
McKinney police to host UNIDOS event
The McKinney Police Department will host an Unidos event at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Old Settler's Park Rec Center (1201 E Louisiana St.) UNIDOS is a Hispanic community outreach program designed to provide assistance to spanish speakers in McKinney. The events are in spanish.
