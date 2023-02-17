McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The McKinney City Council approved an agreement with SiFi Networks to deploy its open-access fiber network in every neighborhood in the city, bringing the availability of faster internet to every resident.

Through the agreement, SiFi Networks gain access to the public right-of-way to build its fiber optic network across the city. The FiberCity network will be built out to provide a high-speed fiber internet connectivity point to every premise in McKinney.

