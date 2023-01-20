McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The city of McKinney on Tuesday shared that it had reached a milestone: McKinney Wine Merchant became the first in the city to receive a package liquor sales permit. 

The milestone comes after McKinney voters approved a measure in November to allow for fine wine and package liquor sales within city limits. The item passed with 74% of votes, or 45,147 votes. Estimates indicate the move could bring $1 million in economic impact related to direct sales tax dollars, according to a previous article in the McKinney Courier-Gazette.  

