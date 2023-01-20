The city of McKinney on Tuesday shared that it had reached a milestone: McKinney Wine Merchant became the first in the city to receive a package liquor sales permit.
The milestone comes after McKinney voters approved a measure in November to allow for fine wine and package liquor sales within city limits. The item passed with 74% of votes, or 45,147 votes. Estimates indicate the move could bring $1 million in economic impact related to direct sales tax dollars, according to a previous article in the McKinney Courier-Gazette.
McKinney Wine Merchant is located at 131 S. Central Expressway.
Other package store applicants currently working with the city towards approval include JMG Liquor (4100 Eldorado Parkway Suite 220), The Hy-Life (4051 S. Custer Road, Units 1140 and 1150) and Empire Liquor (4200 Eldorado Parkway Suite 300).
Citizens Fire Academy applications open
The McKinney Fire Department is now taking applications for its spring 2023 Citizens Fire Academy.
The academy course commences on March 23, meets for eight Thursday evenings (6:30-8:30 p.m.) and on the morning of April 29.
Participants will get to interact with firefighters with hands-on activities that include climbing the fire truck ladder, rappelling off a tower and putting out a car fire in full bunker gear.
