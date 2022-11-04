The next meeting of the city of McKinney's bond committee is at 6 p.m. Nov. 9.
The meetings are open to the public. The Nov. 9 meeting will begin with a general assembly of committee members at McKinney City Council Chambers (222 N. Tennessee St.) followed by individual subcommittee meetings, which will be located both at McKinney City Hall (222 N. Tennessee St.) and at the Development Services Building (221 N. Tennessee St.) See the full agenda at bit.ly/3Ngm2vQ
The city has put together a bond committee to look at recommending future capital projects for a potential May bond election, focusing on the McKinney National Airport.
Collin College fire instructor receives Congressional Medal of Honor Award
Collin College Fire Instructor Capt. Bret Storck, of Frisco, received a Congressional Medal of Honor Award recently at the 2022 Valor Awards presentation in Knoxville, Tennessee. Storck was honored for his life-saving efforts of removing an unconscious victim from a burning vehicle.
In addition to awarding medals to military personnel, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society selects U.S. citizens to receive the Citizen Honors Award. Storck was selected as a recipient of the Single Act of Heroism Award, recognizing Americans who accomplish extraordinary feats of heroism by risking their lives for the benefit of others in dire situations.
The citation notes that Medal of Honor Recipients selected Storck as a 2022 Citizen Honors Award Honoree for his “conspicuous act of selfless courage in going above and beyond the call of duty in aid to others,” and that “Captain Storck’s courage reflects great credit upon himself, his family, and the state of Texas.”
Storck pulled an unconscious woman from a car and placed her onto the grass in a safe location and shared important information with Steve Cruz, Collin College fire instructor and captain of Station 5 in Frisco, and his fire company who responded to the call.
“Dallas Fire Captain Bret Storck performed a valiant, heroic act and deserves this special recognition,” said Pat McAuliff, Collin College director of Fire Science. “Our student firefighters have the privilege of learning from consummate, seasoned professionals like Captain Storck and Captain Cruz who devote their lives to keeping our communities safe.”
