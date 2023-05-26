Oak Hollow Golf Course, the City of McKinney's municipal course, will undergo a series of renovations to improve the greens, collars, tee boxes, restroom facilities, and other areas of the property to provide golfers with premier public facilities and amenities.
The golf course will close May 30 to begin work. The driving range, practice greens, and clubhouse will remain open throughout the construction project, and instructional programs will continue throughout the summer. The project is expected to be completed around Sept. 1.
“The improvements that we are planning for our municipal golf course are intended to address our aging infrastructure, first and foremost the 25-year-old greens,” said Michael Kowski, Director of Parks & Recreation. “Not only will we deliver a new putting surface of exceptional quality, but we will also reshape and expand the greens to make them upwards of 30 percent larger in some cases.”
In addition to the physical renovations of the property, we will also deploy upgraded golf carts.
“We are very proud of the growth in popularity of Oak Hollow Golf Course over the past few years, and we are so excited to commence with improvements that will enhance the aesthetics and playability of this beautiful public course,” Kowski said.
McKinney Memorial Day Ceremony planned for Saturday
The McKinney Armed Services Memorial Board will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 at McKinney Veterans Memorial Park, 6053 Weiskopf Ave.
The hour-long service will honor armed service members who lost their lives while serving our country. This year, four new names were added to the memorial wall, bringing the total of former McKinney residents commemorated there to 435.
Texas Music Revolution returns
The 27th annual Texas Music Revolution is a two-day music festival presented by KHYI 95.3 The Range, and returns to McKinney Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. Friday night features Charlie Robison, Kevin Fowler, Chris Knight, and more. Saturday night features Shane Smith and the Saints. Learn more at facebook.com/TexasMusicRevolution.
Tire recycling event scheduled
The city of McKinney will host a free tire disposal event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The event will take place at the McKinney Municipal Service Complex (3501 North Central Expressway). Visitors should enter through the west gate on James Pitts Drive. The event is open to passenger and light truck tires only. To participate, bring a valid driver's license and utility bill with a matching address. A maximum of eight tires are accepted per utility bill. Tires must be a maximum of 30 inches in height. Wheels and rims are not allowed. There will be no unloading assistance provided.
The event is free and is funded by the North Central Texas Council of Governments and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
McKinney ISD to offer no-cost summer meal options for students
This summer, McKinney ISD will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no cost summer meals.
The Seamless Summer Option (SSO) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.
School Locations open Monday – Friday:
Vega Elementary School (June 5 – June 16)
· Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
· Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Faubion Middle School (May 31 – July 28)
· Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
· Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lawson Early Childhood (June 5 – June 28)
· Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
· Lunch: 10:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
McKinney ISD is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.