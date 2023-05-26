McKinney Water Tower file
Audrey Henvey / McKinney Courier-Gazette / Star Local Media

Oak Hollow Golf Course, the City of McKinney's municipal course, will undergo a series of renovations to improve the greens, collars, tee boxes, restroom facilities, and other areas of the property to provide golfers with premier public facilities and amenities.

The golf course will close May 30 to begin work. The driving range, practice greens, and clubhouse will remain open throughout the construction project, and instructional programs will continue throughout the summer. The project is expected to be completed around Sept. 1.

